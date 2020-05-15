Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,390 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brink’s worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,113,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,432,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Brink’s stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

