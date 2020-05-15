Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.22 Million

Brokerages expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $48.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.90 million. Lovesac posted sales of $40.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $246.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.60 million to $267.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.19 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $380.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

LOVE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.66. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

