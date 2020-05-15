Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 25.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 349,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,456. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.66. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

