Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.