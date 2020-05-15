Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 10,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $113.78. 8,948,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.