Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.