LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

LXU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,472. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.23). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

