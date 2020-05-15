Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 202.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $763,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $237.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

