Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.39 Million

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $347.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.90 million and the highest is $354.40 million. Lumentum posted sales of $404.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.