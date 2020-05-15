Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $454,724.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Liqui and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Liqui, BiteBTC, Binance, BigONE, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

