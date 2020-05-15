M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,251. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

