Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 34.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $121.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.