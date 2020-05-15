Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

MMP stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 977,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 163,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

