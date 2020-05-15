Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 965,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

