Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.97 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Maker has a market capitalization of $324.28 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $322.48 or 0.03474523 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, GOPAX, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. Over the last week, Maker has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, CoinMex, IDEX, Gate.io, OasisDEX, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

