Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 75,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 303,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,913,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

