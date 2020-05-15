Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Now Covered by Shore Capital

Stock analysts at Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “house stock” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($2.07).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.98 ($1.13). 8,887,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20.

In other news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.