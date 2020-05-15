Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 781,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 126.40%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

