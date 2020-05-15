Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $82,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,710,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,614. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

