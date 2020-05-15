Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 59.78 ($0.79).

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 57 ($0.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

MARS opened at GBX 32.66 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.95. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

