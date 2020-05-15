Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,711. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant bought 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,382.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 25,813 shares of company stock worth $45,443 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

