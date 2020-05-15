MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

MTZ traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 966,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

