Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $285,367.68 and $3,246.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.02109218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00071674 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

