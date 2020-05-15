Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,996,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.