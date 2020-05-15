Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $278.07. 319,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

