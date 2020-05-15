Matchpool Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $150,969.19 and approximately $346.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.01999237 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

