Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

