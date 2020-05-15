Matisse Capital Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

ASND traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 212,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,088. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

