Matisse Capital Has $1.49 Million Position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Matisse Capital increased its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 78.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

