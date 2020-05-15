Matisse Capital Invests $1.06 Million in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 59.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 167,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 125.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,087 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the period.

Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

