Matisse Capital Invests $3.35 Million in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT comprises about 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

NYSE TEAF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,538. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.