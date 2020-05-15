Matisse Capital Invests $4.60 Million in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matisse Capital owned about 0.34% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 128,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

