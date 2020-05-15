Matisse Capital Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Matisse Capital owned about 1.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,799. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

