Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.15% of Tekla Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $11,727,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,660.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,064. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

