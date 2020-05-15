Matisse Capital Purchases New Position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 810,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,457. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

