Matisse Capital Purchases New Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 109,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,455. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.