Matisse Capital Purchases New Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 528,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

NML stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 232,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,073. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

