Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 194,031 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.85% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 8,300 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 112,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

