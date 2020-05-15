Matisse Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 314,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 432,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,816. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

