Matisse Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the first quarter worth $41,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

NYSE:IRR remained flat at $$2.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Company Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

