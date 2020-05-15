Matisse Capital Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 2.15% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

