Matisse Capital Raises Stock Position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,808 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 1.22% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 1,116.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 247,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

