Matisse Capital Takes $1.11 Million Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.37% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 94.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 724,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 351,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares during the period.

EMD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,744. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

