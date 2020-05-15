Matisse Capital Takes $1.18 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,024. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.