Matisse Capital Takes $1.57 Million Position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,091 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

ACV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,133. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

