Matthew R. Cicchinelli Buys 2,759 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 253,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,053. The company has a market capitalization of $385.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

