Maverix Metals (MMX) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 701 2644 2384 89 2.32

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.54%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -8.90% 1.82% 1.21%

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 76.79 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 40.06

Maverix Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maverix Metals rivals beat Maverix Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

