Max Property Group (MPG) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $285,802.43 and $135.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000374 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

