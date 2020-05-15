Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

MAXR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 1,091,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

