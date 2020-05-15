Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

